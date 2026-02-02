German retail sales inch up in December
February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
German retail sales increased by 0.1% in December, falling short of the 0.2% forecast by analysts. The data was provided by the Federal Statistics Office.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose slightly less than expected in December, increasing by 0.1% compared with the previous month, data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% increase.
The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)
