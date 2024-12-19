Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Trading

German exports to UK surge amid gold rally, leaving U.S. behind
Shipping containers stacked and crane at port terminal.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Rene Wagner

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports to Britain are growing faster than to any other country among the Group of Twenty (G20) nations due to an ongoing gold rally, according to preliminary data from the German statistics office seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Exports to Britain increased to around 67.6 billion euros ($70.93 billion) between January and October, rising by 5.3% year on year, the data showed. By comparison, German exports overall shrank by 1.2% in this period.

Even the booming United States could not keep up with strong demand from Britain. German exports to the U.S. increased by 2.4%, not even half as much, data from the statistics office showed.

“The trigger for the strong growth is the brisk gold trade this year,” said Marc Lehnfeld, director of the federal economic development agency Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI) in London.

According to the statistics office, these increased more than threefold to just under 5 billion euros between January and September.

“Outside of the gold rally, German-British trade in 2024 is rather sluggish,” said Lehnfeld, adding that this was partly due to a 2.5% drop in German car exports to Britain.

However, several sectors did see their exports to Britain increase, including pharmaceuticals (10%), food (5.2%) and machinery (3.3%).

“One reason for the increase is the normalisation of German-British trade after the pandemic and Brexit,” said Ulrich Hoppe, managing director of the German-British Chamber of Industry and Commerce AHK.

($1 = 0.9530 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Rachel More, Friederike Heine and Angus MacSwan)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post