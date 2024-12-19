Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Trading

European stocks tumble after Fed’s hawkish signal
Frankfurt stock exchange trading floor during Christmas season.

Published : 3 hours ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) -European stocks tumbled on Thursday, on course for their biggest percentage drop in five weeks, as investors fled riskier assets including equities and commodities after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate cuts next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1% by 0839 GMT, with all the major subsectors in the red.

U.S. stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the major indexes posting their biggest daily decline in months, after the Fed cut rates as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

Futures pointed to a mild rebound when U.S. stocks open on Thursday. [.N]

“Wall Street’s reaction underscores the Fed’s delicate balancing act as it tightens its outlook on easing, forcing markets to recalibrate their rate expectations,” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors should see this as a healthy spot of profit taking rather than an end to the party, after what’s been a fantastic run for markets since the U.S. election.”

U.S. and European government bond yields spiked in response to the Fed announcement, while prices of oil and base metals fell against a stronger dollar. [O/R] [MET/L]

Rate-sensitive technology stocks in Europe came under heavy selling pressure, and were down 1.9%, after megacap giants suffered big losses overnight on Wall Street.

Chip stocks including ASML, Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics fell between 3.0% and 3.6%.

A volatility gauge for euro zone stocks jumped to its highest in two weeks.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.9%, swept up in a broader market selloff, ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision at 1200 GMT.

Traders widely expect the British central bank to keep interest rates on hold at 4.75% as persistent inflation pressures limit it to a gradual approach towards cutting borrowing costs.

“The MPC will very likely repeat its rate guidance for ‘a gradual approach to removing policy restraint’, which probably means one 25 bps cut per quarter,” Unicredit analysts said.

“In our view, the BoE will need to cut rates faster next year, with one 25 bps cut per meeting in Q1 2025, as we expect the deterioration in the private-sector labour market to become more visible.”

SoftwareOne Holding jumped 8.7% after the Swiss technology firm announced a deal to buy Crayon Group that valued its Norwegian competitor at around $1.34 billion. Crayon’s shares fell 6.5%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Shounak Dasgupta)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post