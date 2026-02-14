German defence minister calls for predictable U.S. partnership
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 14, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 14, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 14, 2026
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius calls for a reliable U.S.-Europe partnership to strengthen defence and address institutional reforms.
MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called for a predictable and reliable partnership between the United States and its European partners, which he said had to build up their hard defence capacity.
Responding to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks earlier on Saturday, which criticised many aspects of what the international system had become, Pistorius agreed that institutions needed reform but said the answer could not be for a state to try to go it alone.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by James Mackenzie)
Institutional reform involves changes to the structures and processes of institutions to improve their effectiveness, accountability, and responsiveness.
Hard defence capacity refers to the military capabilities and resources that a nation possesses to protect itself and respond to threats.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category