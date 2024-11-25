Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

FTSE 100 at 3-week highs as miners offset slump in Kingfisher

LSEG logo with crest on stone wall

Published : 2 days ago, on

(Reuters) – The UK’s FTSE 100 traded at a three-week high on Monday as a weaker dollar aided metal prices, outweighing a plunge in shares of Kingfisher after the home improvement retailer issued a profit warning.

Kingfisher shares tumbled 13.5%, the biggest decliner among the FTSE 100 components, after it warned of a 45 million pound ($57 million) hit to 2025/26 profit from tax raising measures in government budgets in both the UK and France.

“Kingfisher has a growth problem and until the backdrop radically improves, it is stuck in quicksand, slowing sinking,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Consumer sentiment remains patchy and economic growth lacklustre, which suggests darker days ahead for Kingfisher.

The broader FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher, with industrial metal miners in the lead.

Shares of Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American rose between 0.6-1.7%, as copper prices rebounded, helped by increased risk appetite after the choice of fund manager Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary. [MET/L]

Global stocks were on the front foot on hopes that Bessent might restrain debt levels. In an interview published on Sunday, Bessent told the Wall Street Journal that both tax and spending cuts were priorities. [GLOB/MKTS]

Meanwhile, Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said she was more worried about the risk that inflation comes in higher – not lower – than the central bank has forecast as she made the case for only gradual reductions in interest rates.

She said recent downbeat business surveys suggested that inflation could cool while strong wage growth posed a threat in the opposite direction.

British households’ disposable income fell in October and rising inflation may subdue spending this Christmas, supermarket group Asda said.

The midcap FTSE 250 index was nearly flat but hovered near a two-week high touched late last week.

Shares in ITV jumped 10% after Sky News reported that the British broadcaster behind “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” and “Coronation Street” could be a takeover target for a team led by CVC Capital Partners.

 

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post