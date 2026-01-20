Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
US tariffs are expected to have a limited impact on European inflation, according to ECB's Francois Villeroy. Previous tariffs were mainly absorbed by US consumers.
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fresh tariffs by the U.S. would weaken economic growth for all parties involved but their impact on European inflation should be rather muted, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Bloomberg TV in Davos on Tuesday.
"On activity, tariffs are obviously bad news for everybody... including the U.S.," Villeroy said.
Last year's tariffs did not have an impact on euro zone inflation as they were mostly paid by U.S. consumers, and a similarly muted price outcome is likely in case of fresh duties, Villeroy added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is often measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Producer Price Index (PPI).
Monetary policy refers to the actions taken by a country's central bank to control the money supply, interest rates, and inflation to achieve macroeconomic objectives such as stable prices and economic growth.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, typically measured as the percentage increase in real GDP.
Explore more articles in the Finance category