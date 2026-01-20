Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Environmental activists challenge Gatwick Airport's expansion, citing climate concerns. The UK government supports the project for economic growth.
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A legal challenge to Britain's plan to expand Gatwick Airport, the country's second largest, began on Tuesday, as campaigners sought to block the project on climate change grounds.
Britain's transport minister Heidi Alexander approved the opening of a second runway in September, hoping that converting a back-up runway into one that is fully operational will allow thousands of extra flights and drive economic growth.
But campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions, or CAGNE, said officials who approved the expansion of the airport, situated 30 miles (48 km) south of London, had failed to properly assess its impact on Britain's climate change goals.
The government has said the increasing use of sustainable aviation fuel means airport enlargements are not incompatible with its net-zero targets. It has therefore backed a new runway at Heathrow, the country's biggest hub, and at Gatwick.
Airports have struggled to expand in the densely populated southeast England in recent decades, encountering opposition from communities worried about noise and pollution. An earlier plan to build a new runway at Heathrow was scrapped in 2010.
The plan at Gatwick involves moving the backup runway by 12 metres (39 feet) to meet safety standards for both runways to operate and allow for millions of new passengers by the 2030s, boosting trade and tourism and creating 14,000 jobs.
CAGNE says that the harm the expansion will cause to local communities will far outweigh the economic benefits.
A judgment is expected at a later date. Gatwick is 50.01% owned by France's VINCI Airports.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Climate change refers to significant changes in global temperatures and weather patterns over time, primarily driven by human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes.
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a type of fuel made from renewable resources, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional jet fuels.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, often measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Environmental impact refers to the effect that a project or action has on the surrounding environment, including ecosystems, wildlife, and natural resources.
