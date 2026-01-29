Francesco Grosoli Appointed to Oversee Mediobanca's Private Banking Division

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Francesco Grosoli, CEO of Mediobanca's Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB), will become head of the bank's private banking business, a source close to the matter said on Thursday, as part of a push to give the division a broader international reach.

This is the first step in a reorganisation launched by the bank's new CEO Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, who was appointed in October after Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena concluded a 16 billion euro ($19.12 billion) stock-and-cash offer for Mediobanca, securing 86.3% of its share capital.

Before joining Mediobanca in 2019, Grosoli held a series of senior roles, including head of HSBC Private Banking until 2007 and CEO of Barclays Private Bank for EMEA and Monaco.

