Francesco Grosoli has been appointed to lead Mediobanca's private banking division, aiming for broader international reach under new CEO Alessandro Melzi d'Eril.
MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Francesco Grosoli, CEO of Mediobanca's Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB), will become head of the bank's private banking business, a source close to the matter said on Thursday, as part of a push to give the division a broader international reach.
This is the first step in a reorganisation launched by the bank's new CEO Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, who was appointed in October after Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena concluded a 16 billion euro ($19.12 billion) stock-and-cash offer for Mediobanca, securing 86.3% of its share capital.
Before joining Mediobanca in 2019, Grosoli held a series of senior roles, including head of HSBC Private Banking until 2007 and CEO of Barclays Private Bank for EMEA and Monaco.
($1 = 0.8368 euro)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro in Milan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
