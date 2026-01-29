Adidas Reports Record Sales in 2025, Announces €1 Billion Buyback

Adidas Financial Performance Overview

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Adidas on Thursday said its sales hit a record in 2025, adding it would launch a share buyback of up 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as the German sportswear maker managed to keep prices fairly stable in the face of tariffs.

Sales and Profit Growth

"Our markets have been very good at managing that the right product in the right amount has been sold in their markets and that we have managed to keep full-price sell-throughs high and discounts under control," CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.

Share Buyback Announcement

Currency-neutral sales rose 13% in 2025 to a record 24.8 billion euros, while operating profit rose by 54% to 2.06 billion, according to preliminary figures, the company said, pointing to double digit growth in all markets.

Market Reactions

The group, which will release full results along with its annual outlook in early March, said it would buy back up to 1 billion euros worth of stock in 2026, adding the programme would start in February.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company were 1.3% higher at 1837 GMT.

($1 = 0.8367 euros)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Pooja Desai and Toby Chopra)