Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Adidas plans a $1.2 billion share buyback in 2026, following an 11% revenue increase in Q4, signaling strong financial performance and future growth confidence.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Adidas on Thursday said its sales hit a record in 2025, adding it would launch a share buyback of up 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as the German sportswear maker managed to keep prices fairly stable in the face of tariffs.
"Our markets have been very good at managing that the right product in the right amount has been sold in their markets and that we have managed to keep full-price sell-throughs high and discounts under control," CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.
Currency-neutral sales rose 13% in 2025 to a record 24.8 billion euros, while operating profit rose by 54% to 2.06 billion, according to preliminary figures, the company said, pointing to double digit growth in all markets.
The group, which will release full results along with its annual outlook in early March, said it would buy back up to 1 billion euros worth of stock in 2026, adding the programme would start in February.
Frankfurt-listed shares in the company were 1.3% higher at 1837 GMT.
($1 = 0.8367 euros)
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Pooja Desai and Toby Chopra)
A share buyback is when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares. This can increase the value of remaining shares and is often seen as a sign of confidence in the company's future.
Corporate equity represents the ownership interest in a corporation, typically in the form of shares. Equity holders may receive dividends and have voting rights in corporate decisions.
Corporate bonds are debt securities issued by companies to raise capital. Investors who purchase these bonds receive interest payments and the return of principal at maturity.
Investment is the act of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. This can involve purchasing stocks, bonds, real estate, or other assets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category