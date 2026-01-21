Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Atos forecasts a revenue decline to 8 billion euros by 2025, consistent with its guidance, due to persistent contract losses.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - French IT group Atos said on Wednesday it expected to report a sharp drop in annual revenue, but in line with its own guidance, as contract losses persisted through the quarter that ended on December 31.
Group revenue in 2025 is estimated to have fallen to 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion), which matches the company's earlier forecast, Atos said in a preliminary report.
($1 = 0.8530 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
The main topic is Atos's forecasted revenue decline by 2025 due to contract losses.
Atos expects its revenue to decline to 8 billion euros by 2025.
The decline is attributed to persistent contract losses.
Explore more articles in the Finance category