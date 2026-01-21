Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Barry Callebaut's Q1 sales volume dropped 9.9% due to cocoa price volatility and weak demand, falling short of analyst expectations.
Jan 21(Reuters) - Barry Callebaut on Wednesday said it would appoint former Unilever boss Hein Schumacher as its chief executive and reported first quarter results showing it sold less of its cocoa products than expected.
The company said its current CEO Peter Feld would leave his role on January 26.
One of the world's top cocoa processors, which supplies chocolate for Magnum ice creams and Nestle's KitKat bars, said its sales volumes fell 9.9% to 509,401 tonnes in its first quarter that runs from September to November.
Analysts were expecting 512,000 tonnes on average in a company-provided poll.
It also confirmed its outlook for the current financial year.
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)
