Posted on January 12, 2026
Posted on January 12, 2026
PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - France's finance ministry has received no request seeking investment approval in Abivax and has had no contact with Eli Lilly, a ministry official said on Monday, following media reports that the U.S. pharma giant was still interested in buying the French biotech firm.
