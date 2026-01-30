Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Experian has launched a $1 billion share buyback plan, maintaining its current financial strategies and policies. This move underscores the company's robust financial framework.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Credit data and analytics company Experian on Friday announced the launch of a new $1 billion share repurchase programme.
The company added that its medium-term financial framework, capital allocation framework and dividend policy are all unchanged.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru)
A share buyback occurs when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares and often increasing the value of remaining shares.
Capital allocation refers to the process of deciding how to distribute financial resources among various investment opportunities to maximize returns.
A dividend policy is a company's approach to distributing profits back to its shareholders in the form of dividends, which can be regular payments or special dividends.
