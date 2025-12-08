French authorities detain two minors in terrorism probe
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French authorities have launched an investigation into a group suspected of planning attacks and two minors have been charged and placed in pre-trial detention as a result of it, France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said on Monday.
In a statement issued after a report in French media, the office also said that since the start of 2025, a total of 20 minors have faced terrorism-related charges.
Media outlet Franceinfo reported that the two minors had been planning an attack on "Israeli targets", citing a source close to the investigation. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office did not immediately confirm this in its statement.
