Bank of England security guards call off strike after pay deal
Bank of England security guards call off strike after pay deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
LONDON (Reuters) -Planned strike action by security guards at the Bank of England this week has been called off after workers accepted an improved pay offer, their union Unite said on Wednesday.
The 40 staff employed by Amulet Security had been due to walk out from November 24-28 over pay. But they agreed to a deal including two 4% rises - one backdated to March 1 of this year, the other from March 2026 - and an extra day of annual leave, Unite said.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Mark Heinrich)