Fortum to buy renewable power portfolio for $9.4 million

BusinessFortum to buy renewable power portfolio for $9.4 million
Published : 44 minutes ago, on
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Finland’s Fortum said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a project development portfolio for renewable power from Finnish energy company Enersense for around 9 million euros ($9.37 million).
The portfolio includes 2.6 gigawatt (GW) of early-stage onshore wind development projects in Finland, Fortum said in a statement.
It said it expects to close the deal in the first quarter of next year.
($1 = 0.9609 euros)
(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Anna Ringstrom)
