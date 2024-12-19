EssilorLuxottica and Prada extend eyewear licensing agreement

Published : , on

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Prada and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica said on Thursday they renewed the licensing agreement for the production and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Prada, Prada Linea Rossa and Miu Miu brands.

The existing deal, set to expire at the end of 2025, will be extended to end-2030, with the provision to renew it until 2035, the two companies said in a joint statement.

“Together we aim to deliver even greater innovations in the years to come,” said EssilorLuxottica’s Chairman and Chief Executive Francesco Milleri, commenting the extension of the twenty-year long partnership.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Prada and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica said on Thursday they renewed the licensing agreement for the production and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Prada, Prada Linea Rossa and Miu Miu brands.

The existing deal, set to expire at the end of 2025, will be extended to end-2030, with the provision to renew it until 2035, the two companies said in a joint statement.

“Together we aim to deliver even greater innovations in the years to come,” said EssilorLuxottica’s Chairman and Chief Executive Francesco Milleri, commenting the extension of the twenty-year long partnership.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)