January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Andrew Gwynne resigns from UK Parliament, affecting Labour dynamics and potentially paving the way for Andy Burnham's return.
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Andrew Gwynne, a former minister in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, said on Thursday he would step down from parliament.
Gwynne is the member of parliament for the constituency of Gorton and Denton in northwest England.
British government borrowing costs rose briefly and sterling fell earlier on Thursday after reports of Gwynne's expected resignation
His exit could open route back to parliament for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who is considered a challenger to Starmer.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
