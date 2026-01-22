Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Elon Musk anticipates Tesla's FSD system to gain approval in Europe and China by next month, marking a key regulatory milestone.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Thursday he expects Tesla to receive European approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance system by next month.
The approval would mark a key regulatory milestone for Tesla, potentially unlocking wider use of its autonomous technology.
"We hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing, timing for China," Musk said.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Full Self-Driving (FSD) is an advanced driver assistance system developed by Tesla that enables vehicles to navigate and drive autonomously under certain conditions.
Autonomous technology refers to systems and devices capable of performing tasks without human intervention, often using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make decisions.
Tesla's FSD approval in Europe would represent a major regulatory milestone, allowing the company to expand the use of its autonomous driving technology across the continent.
The approval of FSD technology in China could enhance Tesla's market presence and competitiveness, potentially leading to increased adoption of autonomous vehicles in the region.
