Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United States is withdrawing personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The disclosure follows remarks by a senior Iranian official who told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Tehran had warned neighbors hosting U.S. troops that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Foreign currency is money that is issued by a country other than one's own, used for international trade and investment.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, typically measured by GDP.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category