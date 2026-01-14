Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Paris was looking at the possibility of sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to help provide internet services after the recent communications blackout imposed by the Iranian authorities.
"We are exploring all options, and the one you have mentioned is among them," Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers in parliament responding to a question about sending Eutelsat terminals to Iran.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
