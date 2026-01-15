IMF's Georgieva Anticipates Strong Growth Amid Global Trade Challenges

IMF's Economic Outlook and Predictions

KYIV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's latest economic forecasts due next week will show the global economy's continued resilience to trade shocks and "fairly strong" growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters on Thursday.

In an interview during a visit to Kyiv to discuss the IMF's loan to Ukraine, Georgieva would not say specifically whether the IMF would again revise its forecasts slightly upward as the World Bank did this week.

In October, the IMF revised upward its 2025 global GDP growth forecast slightly to 3.2% from 3.0% in July as the drag from U.S. tariffs was less than initially feared. It kept its 2026 global growth outlook unchanged at 3.1%.

Georgieva's Insights on Trade Resilience

Asked what the January forecasts would show, Georgieva said: "More of the same - that the world economy is remarkably resilient, that trade shock has not derailed global growth, that risks are more tilted to the downside, even if performance now is fairly strong."

Upcoming World Economic Outlook Release

The IMF is expected to release its World Economic Outlook update on January 19.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Kyiv; Writing by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)