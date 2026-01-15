Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone is providing 4 billion euros ($4.65 billion) for a data center in Lippetal, Germany, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.8611 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
