Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Even in the euro zone, king cash is about to lose its throne
Person counting stacks of euro banknotes at desk.

Published : 22 hours ago, on

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Cash is close to losing its status as the main means of payment in the euro zone, traditionally one of the most resistant corners of the developed world to the rise of electronic payments, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

An ECB biennial Study on the Payment Attitudes of Consumers in the Euro area (SPACE) showed that cash now accounted for just over half of all transactions in the bloc at 52%, down from 59% in 2022. Its share had been as high as 79% in 2016.

Card payments continued to gain ground, rising from 34% to 39% in the last two years. Mobile payments’ quota doubled to 6%.

The results will likely strengthen an argument inside the ECB that it needs to introduce a digital euro, practically an electronic wallet with the central bank, to ensure residents have access to a risk-free means of payment even in a cash-free world.

“By supporting both cash and the development of a digital euro, we want to guarantee people can always choose to pay with public money, now and in the future,” ECB board member Piero Cipollone said.

Cards have long overtaken cash as the dominant means of payment in terms of value, accounting for 45% of all euros exchanged in the latest survey compared to cash at 39%.

Meanwhile, in European Union member Sweden, where electronic payments are most prevalent, authorities are worried about what might happen if those channels were disrupted.

In a brochure entitled “If there is a crisis or a war”, Sweden recommends that people keep enough cash on hand to last a week.

The country’s central bank has called on the government to force businesses selling essential goods such as prescription medicines, food and fuel, to accept cash and to strengthen cyber-security measures in the financial system.

With most banks no longer offering cash services at their branches, the central bank has also opened a number of cash depots to ensure access to cash across the whole country.

(Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post