Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Dealmakers eye $4 trillion-plus M&A haul in 2025 on Trump boost
Busy cityscape with modern skyscrapers and pedestrians.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Anousha Sakoui, Anirban Sen and Kane Wu

LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Bankers expect global deal volumes to surpass $4 trillion next year, the highest in four years, buoyed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of less regulation, lower corporate taxes and a broadly pro-business stance.

The total value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) rose 15% from last year to total $3.45 trillion as of Dec. 19 this year, according to Dealogic data, recovering from a decade-low of about $3 trillion during the same period last year.

Top dealmakers expect a more deal-friendly antitrust enforcement in the U.S. next year to unshackle tie-ups that were put on hold under the Biden administration. Trump recently named Andrew Ferguson to replace Lina Khan as the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, appointing a current Republican member of the agency who is expected to ease up on policing of large corporate mergers.

“Setting aside 2021, next year could be one of the best of the last 10 years because there wasn’t a lot of volatility in volume over the last decade. If global M&A volumes are up 15% or 20% next year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to us at all,” said Jay Hofmann, co-head of M&A for North America at JPMorgan Chase.

M&A volumes in the United States climbed 10% to $1.55 trillion so far this year, while Europe and Asia Pacific saw a 22% and 11% jump respectively, with volumes hovering around the $800 billion mark.

Recent interest rate cuts, an improved financing environment and a pickup in initial public offerings are expected to lift the fortunes of private equity firms, who were unable to sell or list portfolio companies worth several billions of dollars during the last two years when buyers and sellers were unable to agree on the price of assets and equity capital markets were largely shut for big IPOs.

“The IPO market is improving and that really helps some of the larger assets that are in sponsor portfolios for which that may be the only monetization outlet,” said John Collins, global co-head of M&A at Morgan Stanley.

Leveraged buyout volumes jumped 35% to $600.8 billion this year, as private equity firms braved challenging market conditions to take several companies private, while also clinching takeovers of large targets. Blackstone’s $16 billion acquisition of Australian data center operator AirTrunk, and Silver Lake’s $13 billion take-private of entertainment conglomerate Endeavor Group ranked as the top LBOs of the year.

Some investment bankers warned planned tariffs under the Trump presidency could prove to be a headwind for the U.S. economy as that could drive up inflation. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said more reductions in borrowing costs hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

“There are a lot of views that the Trump administration is going to open the flood-gates for deals. We see less of that and we’re a little bit more cautious on how much will change,” said Stephen Pick, head of M&A for EMEA at Barclays.

Mars’ $36 billion takeover of Cheez-It maker Kellanova; Capital One’s $35 billion deal for Discover Financial; and Synopsys’ $35 billion takeover of design software maker Ansys were the largest M&A transactions of the year.

“Discussions around bigger deals is happening and will continue to happen because the environment is going to be more predictable (in 2025) than it has been in the recent administration,” said Krishna Veeraraghavan, global co-head of the M&A group at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

LARGE DEALS BUOY VOLUMES

While the number of transactions worth over $10 billion grew at a robust pace in 2024, the overall deal count fell from last year as a tough regulatory environment and election-year uncertainty forced companies to postpone their pursuit of transformational tie-ups. Despite those headwinds, 37 deals valued at more than $10 billion were announced, compared to 32 last year.

A booming U.S. economy, pent-up demand, and trillions of dollars of unspent capital sitting on corporate balance sheets should result in more deal activity in the near term, bankers said. Top investment banks are starting to ramp up hiring to ensure deal teams are fully staffed to handle the expected surge in transaction volumes.

“With Trump lowering taxes and promoting deregulation, companies may be more willing to invest their cash in M&A, instead of distributing it to shareholders,” said Nestor Paz-Galindo, global co-head of M&A at UBS.

With the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings looking brighter, cross-border M&A activity is also expected to improve as cash-flush foreign buyers increasingly eye attractive U.S. targets. Fast-growing economies in Asia are also increasingly being viewed as attractive for opportunistic private equity firms.

“Given their unique dynamics and tailwinds, Japan and India both saw a growing focus from sponsors translating into strong momentum in deal volume and we expect that to continue for both markets in 2025 as sponsor M&A returns globally and in the region,â€ said Raghav Maliah, global vice chairman of investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

Deal advisers noted that the rate of dealmaking heading into 2025 is starting to return to levels seen in the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, when deal volumes averaged about $4 trillion a year.

A flurry of large deals have been announced in recent weeks, including Omnicom’s $13 billion merger with rival advertising giant Interpublic Group, and Arthur J Gallagher’s $13.4 billion takeover of insurance broker AssuredPartners.

“People who are predicting that everything’s going to be rolling from January are probably a bit overly optimistic. It’s all trending in the right direction. I’m not convinced we’ll see another (record) year like 2021 but I’m hopeful that it will be a bit more like 2019 or 2020, right before COVID,” said Daniel Wolf, an M&A partner at Kirkland & Ellis.

The technology sector accounted for the largest share of M&A activity this year, jumping more than 20% year-on-year to $534 billion globally.

“The types of deals that we’re seeing in the works are of the type that we saw fewer of over the last couple years and it feels like there’s a lot of excitement to do big, transformational deals,” said Mark Bekheit, global vice chair of the M&A practice at Latham & Watkins.

(Reporting by Anousha Sakoui in London, Anirban Sen in New York and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Graphics by Niket Nishant; editing by Deepa Babington)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post