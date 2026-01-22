Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
The EU's rule of law is key to its investment reliability, says Henna Virkkunen, focusing on tech sovereignty and AI compliance.
By Jeffrey Dastin
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Europe's rule of law and reliability are critical to the case for investing in the continent given uncertainties in other parts of the world, the EU official responsible for tech sovereignty, security and democracy said on Thursday.
"Europe wants to really attract innovators and investment, and we are in the process, really to make Europe faster, easier and simpler for the businesses," European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen told Reuters.
Europe offered long-term certainty for innovation and investment as well as being "a reliable partner", Virkkunen said in an interview, adding: "It's also important for the investors to know that rule of law is respected here".
Virkkunen is tasked with addressing the security threats facing the European Union, while also strengthening the 27-member bloc's external borders and its internal security.
One of the areas of technology the EU is wrestling with is the rapidly developing use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Earlier this month, the European Commission ordered Elon Musk's X to retain all documents relating to its AI chatbot, Grok, for longer while the bloc ensures compliance with its rules after condemning it for producing sexualised images.
"We are now also analysing the changes they have made to Grok and to look (at) if it's complying ... if it's in line," Virkkunen said, adding it was "totally unacceptable" for AI tools to be used "to create that kind of non-consensual intimate images of people", particularly of children.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)
The rule of law is the principle that all individuals and institutions are accountable to the law, which is fairly applied and enforced. It ensures justice and protects individual rights.
Investment refers to the act of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. It can involve purchasing assets such as stocks, bonds, or real estate.
Compliance is the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines relevant to an organization’s operations. It ensures that companies operate within legal frameworks and industry standards.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, allowing for the smooth functioning of markets and institutions, minimizing the risk of financial crises.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU's policies and budget.
Explore more articles in the Finance category