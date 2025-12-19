Finance
Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December
Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.4 points in December from the November number, figures released on Friday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -14.6 this month from -14.2 in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -14.0.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by -0.1 points to -13.7.
(Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu)
