Home > Finance > Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December
Finance

Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.4 points in December from the November number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -14.6 this month from -14.2 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -14.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by -0.1 points to -13.7.

For European Commission data click on:

(Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu)

Related Posts
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $155 billion
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $155 billion
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady
ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise
Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online

German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online

UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note

UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note

UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase

UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom

Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

View All Finance Posts