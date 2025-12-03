ECB proposes extending Elderson's mandate at bank supervision arm
FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank proposed on Wednesday to extend the term of board member Frank Elderson as the Vice Chair of the ECB's bank supervision arm, it said in a statement.
Elderson is currently serving a five-year term on the Supervisory Board and this extension will last until he leaves the ECB's Executive Board in December 2028 at the latest.
The extension is subject to the approval of the Council of the European Union after a parliamentary vote.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
