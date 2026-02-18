Europe's STOXX 600 rises as defence stocks gain on BAE results; ECB in focus
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
STOXX 600 index rises as defence stocks gain on BAE results. ECB leadership changes are in focus, with Lagarde potentially stepping down.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - The STOXX 600 index rose on Wednesday, with defence stocks in the lead following strong earnings from the UK's BAE Systems, while investors mulled the outlook for monetary policy amid reports of a leadership change at the European Central Bank.
The pan-European index was up 0.4% at 624.15 points, as of 0813 GMT, with most regional benchmarks in the black.
The defense sector climbed 2.2%, with BAE Systems adding nearly 6% after reporting a better-than-expected jump in full-year operating profit, as global demand swelled its order backlog to a record 83.6 billion pounds ($113.40 billion).
The broader sector also gained after a report on Tuesday said Germany was preparing to acquire a minority stake in KNDS, the Franco-German maker of the Leopard tank, ahead of its planned listing this year.
Meanwhile, a Financial Times report said Christine Lagarde plans to step down as president of the European Central Bank before the 2027 French presidential elections.
Market reaction across regional assets were relatively muted as investors were not anticipating any major policy shifts in the event of personnel change.
Among others, Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour reported a decline in operating profit, sending shares down 5%.
Shares of Straumann gained 6.2% after the Swiss dental implant maker forecast 2026 sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range.
($1 = 0.7372 pounds)
(Reporting by Avinash P and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
The STOXX 600 Index is a stock index that represents large, mid, and small capitalization companies across 17 European countries, reflecting the performance of the European equity market.
Monetary policy refers to the actions taken by a country's central bank to control the money supply and interest rates to achieve macroeconomic goals such as controlling inflation and stabilizing currency.
Operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and taxes. It reflects the efficiency of the company's operations.
An order backlog is a measure of the number of orders that a company has received but has not yet fulfilled. It indicates future revenue potential and demand for a company's products or services.
