Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
European corporate outlook slightly worsens due to geopolitical tensions, with a 4.2% drop in 2025 earnings expected.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - The outlook for European corporate health has slightly deteriorated, the latest forecasts showed on Thursday, as U.S. tariff respite is overshadowed by geopolitical tensions which are straining traditional Western alliances.
European firms are expected to report a 4.2% drop in 2025 fourth-quarter earnings, on average, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data, slightly worse than the 4.1% decrease analysts expected a week ago.
