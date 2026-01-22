Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Boro, a dog missing after a Spanish train crash, was rescued after four days, bringing relief amid a tragedy that claimed 43 lives.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Firefighters in southern Spain on Thursday rescued Boro, a dog missing since Sunday's high-speed train crash, reuniting him with his owners in a rare moment of relief amid national mourning for at least 43 people killed.
The collision between two trains was one of Europe's worst rail disasters in recent years, injuring more than 120 people. Investigators are still working to establish its cause.
Boro, a cross between a schnauzer and a water dog, was riding on one of the trains with his owner Ana Garcia Aranda and her pregnant sister at the time of the crash. Both women were injured, with the sister hospitalised in intensive care.
Relatives had pleaded with the public for help finding the dog.
"If I can't do anything for (my sister), at least I hope I can find Boro," Garcia Aranda said earlier this week in comments reported in Spanish media.
Police first spotted the dog near the crash site on Wednesday, but he ran off when officers tried to approach him. Firefighters caught him the following morning.
"We knew since yesterday the area where he could be, and today we were finally able to find him and bring him with us, so he can be returned to his family," one of the firefighters told reporters.
The dog has since been reunited with relatives.
"It has been very difficult and very beautiful," a family spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Jesús Calero)
A train crash occurs when one or more trains collide with each other or with another object, resulting in damage and potential injuries.
A rescue operation is an organized effort to save individuals from dangerous situations, often involving emergency services like firefighters and police.
Firefighters respond to emergencies, including fires, accidents, and rescues, providing critical assistance to save lives and protect property.
Explore more articles in the Finance category