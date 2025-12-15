Home > Finance > European stocks recover; ECB decision, US data in focus
Finance

European stocks recover; ECB decision, US data in focus

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Ragini ‌Mathur and Purvi Agarwal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, kicking off a week packed with central ‍bank decisions ‌and delayed U.S. economic data on a positive note, as investors returned to risk assets after last week's subdued ⁠finish.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% at 581.85, ‌as of 0940 GMT, putting it less than 1% away from a record high. Major regional bourses also advanced, with Spain's hitting an intraday record high.

The STOXX 600 slipped into negative weekly territory at the last moment, mirroring losses on Wall Street on Friday after U.S. ⁠chipmaker Broadcom's profit margin warning sparked renewed concerns about a potential bubble in artificial intelligence stocks.

The market staged a broader recovery on Monday, with 19 ​of the 20 main sectors trading higher, led by heavyweight banks and ‌miners up more than 1% each.

XTB's research director Kathleen ⁠Brooks said that risk sentiment was stabilizing after the sell-off as markets turned their attention to macroeconomic factors this week.

Healthcare was trading in the red, weighed down by a 3.2% drop in French drugmaker Sanofi after expectations grew ​that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay a decision on its multiple sclerosis drug, tolebrutinib.

Over the weekend, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered to drop the country's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance after talks with the U.S. in Berlin that are set to continue on Monday.

Major defence firms slipped, with Rheinmetall and Renk off 2.8% ​and 1.7%, respectively. ‍The broader aerospace and defence index ​was off 0.3%.

On the flip side, Ukraine-exposed miner Ferrexpo jumped as much as 11%.

The STOXX 600 has had a positive December so far, as optimism around U.S. interest rate cuts and progress on a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire lifted sentiment.

"Markets are expecting earnings growth and looser monetary policy, so many investors think this is a supportive market environment for European indices," said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale.

On the macro front, the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision is due ⁠on Thursday, with markets widely expecting it to keep rates on hold.

Market sentiment shifted last week following unexpectedly hawkish comments from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel, who suggested a rate ​hike could be the next move, though it would not happen in the near term.

Decisions from Sweden's Riksbank, UK's Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank are also expected this week.

Delayed jobs and inflation data in the U.S. this week could also set the tone for global markets heading into 2026.

Among others, Argenx ‌shares slumped 7.2% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the Dutch biopharma company discontinued a phase 3 trial for its thyroid eye disease treatment.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tasim Zahid)

Related Posts
STMicro has shipped 5 billion chips for Starlink in past decade; that could double by 2027
STMicro has shipped 5 billion chips for Starlink in past decade; that could double by 2027
UK's Hikma CEO steps down, chairman takes helm until successor appointed
UK's Hikma CEO steps down, chairman takes helm until successor appointed
Euro zone industry growth picks up, boosting resilience narrative
Euro zone industry growth picks up, boosting resilience narrative
Amigo names Craig Ransley as chair amid operational shift
Amigo names Craig Ransley as chair amid operational shift
UK regulator probes BT, Three over summer outages
UK regulator probes BT, Three over summer outages
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Sanofi shares fall on twin trouble for experimental multiple scleroris drug
Sanofi shares fall on twin trouble for experimental multiple scleroris drug
Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV
Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV
German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry
German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry
Russian anti-Kremlin punk band 'Pussy Riot' designated an extremist organisation by court
Russian anti-Kremlin punk band 'Pussy Riot' designated an extremist organisation by court
Spain's Ferrovial becomes first IBEX 35 firm on Nasdaq-100
Spain's Ferrovial becomes first IBEX 35 firm on Nasdaq-100
Morning Bid: China's property pain sours year-end mood
Morning Bid: China's property pain sours year-end mood

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Danske Bank completes US probation over Estonia case

Danske Bank completes US probation over Estonia case

TT Electronics tumbles as top shareholder scraps takeover offer

TT Electronics tumbles as top shareholder scraps takeover offer

German regulator orders oversight, limits on online bank N26

German regulator orders oversight, limits on online bank N26

China to fall out of Germany's top five export destinations for first time since 2010

China to fall out of Germany's top five export destinations for first time since 2010

Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid

Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid

UK watchdog probes EY's audit of Shell over rule violation

UK watchdog probes EY's audit of Shell over rule violation

Oil tanker rates to stay strong into 2026 as sanctions remove ships for hire

Oil tanker rates to stay strong into 2026 as sanctions remove ships for hire

Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government

Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government

Switzerland's KOF institute expects economic growth to slow next year despite trade deal

Switzerland's KOF institute expects economic growth to slow next year despite trade deal

Tariff reduction helps Swiss government to lift growth forecast

Tariff reduction helps Swiss government to lift growth forecast

Russia seeks $230 billion in damages from Euroclear over seized assets

Russia seeks $230 billion in damages from Euroclear over seized assets

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says

View All Finance Posts
;