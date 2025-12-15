UK regulator probes BT, Three over summer outages
UK regulator probes BT, Three over summer outages
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's telecom and media regulator Ofcom said on Monday it had launched investigations into broadband providers BT Group and Three following summer outages that disrupted mobile services nationwide, including emergency services.
Ofcom said BT had notified it of a software issue that disrupted its services on July 24 and 25, preventing its customers from making or receiving calls to other networks and emergency services.
The regulator said an incident at Three, which was formed by Vodafone's $19 billion merger with CK Hutchison's unit, also resulted in a UK-wide disruption to call services.
Ofcom said it would assess whether the companies failed to comply with requirements to take appropriate measures to prevent network failures and mitigate their impact when they occur.
BT and Three UK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)
Explore more articles in the Finance category