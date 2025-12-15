Dec ‌15 (Reuters) - Britain's telecom and media regulator ‍Ofcom ‌said on Monday it had launched investigations ⁠into broadband providers ‌BT Group and Three following summer outages that disrupted mobile services nationwide, including ⁠emergency services.

Ofcom said BT had notified it of ​a software issue that disrupted ‌its services on ⁠July 24 and 25, preventing its customers from making or receiving calls ​to other networks and emergency services.

The regulator said an incident at Three, which was formed by Vodafone's $19 billion ​merger ‍with CK ​Hutchison's unit, also resulted in a UK-wide disruption to call services.

Ofcom said it would assess whether the companies failed to comply with requirements to take ⁠appropriate measures to prevent network failures and mitigate their ​impact when they occur.

BT and Three UK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting ‌by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)