Blackstone identifies AI investment as the primary driver of U.S. economic growth, emphasizing the need for private capital in AI infrastructure like semiconductor plants.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investment in developing artificial intelligence is the biggest driver of economic growth in the United States today, leading executives at the world's largest alternative asset manager Blackstone said on Thursday.
With particular relevance to private capital groups like Blackstone, "the build-out of AI requires a massive amount of private debt capital for construction" of facilities including semiconductor fabrication plants and data centers, president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said on a conference call.
