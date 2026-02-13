EU clears Universal Music takeover of Downtown with conditions
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
The EU has approved Universal Music's acquisition of Downtown Music with conditions, including the divestment of a royalty platform. The deal is valued at $775 million.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved with conditions Universal Music Group's acquisition of Downtown Music.
UMG will have to divest Downtown's royalty accounting platform Curve for the $775 million (653.9 million euros) deal to go through, the Commission said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report from last month.
Virgin Music, the UMG's unit that is taking over Downtown, and Dowtown itself both welcomed the Commission's decision.
(1 euro = $1.1853)
