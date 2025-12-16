Finance
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, on Tuesday said an EU proposal to drop an effective ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 was "economically sound".
"Opening up the market to vehicles with combustion engines while compensating for emissions is pragmatic and in line with market conditions," the company said in e-mailed comments.
(Reporting by Christina Amann and Christoph SteitzEditing by David Goodman)
Explore more articles in the Finance category