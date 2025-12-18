Home > Finance > Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit
Finance

Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

MILAN, Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Eni has completed the sale of a 49.99% stake ‍in ‌its carbon capture and storage unit to BlackRock's infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure ⁠Partners, giving the two groups ‌joint control of the business, it said on Thursday.

The deal is part of Eni's strategy to spin off specific businesses and bring in partners to ⁠help fund investments for those units. It hands over a bigger share than in previous ​deals regarding its low-carbon units Plenitude and Enilive ‌when it limited the share of ⁠partners to 30%.

Eni's CCUS Holding operates the Liverpool Bay and Bacton projects in Britain, in addition to the L10-CCS project in the ​Netherlands. 

The CCUS unit also has the right to acquire the 50% held by Eni in the carbon capture project it launched with gas grid operator Snam in Italy. Additional projects could be added ​in the ‍medium term, the Italian ​group said, without disclosing the financial value of the deal.

"This strategic partnership enhances the industrial potential and the value of the portfolio projects, reinforces Eni's ambition to be a leading global player in the carbon capture and storage sector, and paves the way for future growth ⁠opportunities," Eni said in a statement.

Carbon capture and storage technology removes CO2 produced by industrial processes from ​the atmosphere or captures it at the point of emission and stores it underground.

The International Energy Agency says the technology can play a vital role in achieving global climate goals. ‌But critics have questioned its commercial viability and say that it can prolong the use of fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Related Posts
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU
Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture
Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture
Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges
Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges
Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system
Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system
Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector
Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector
Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution
Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution
Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments
Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments
France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests
France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast

ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast

Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales

Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales

Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut

Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut

EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM

EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM

ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy

ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy

Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million

Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million

British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers

British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers

France's EDF raises cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros

France's EDF raises cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros

View All Finance Posts