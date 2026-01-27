Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Leaders of political parties in the Netherlands have agreed to form a rare minority government, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the parties.
The centrist pro-EU D66 party, which won the election last October, will team up with the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-wing VVD in a coalition that will only hold 66 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Franklin Paul)
