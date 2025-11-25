Driving Efficiency and Profit Through Customer-Centric Banking

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Pelwasha Faquiryan, Head of Global Enterprise Accounts, Banking, Diebold Nixdorf

Did you know that the majority of banking customers say their experience with their bank influences their loyalty more than rates or products? In today’s hyper-competitive landscape, customer-centric banking isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a business imperative.

As expectations evolve, banks can no longer rely solely on competitive rates or product innovation. Customers now evaluate their financial institutions by how seamless, personalized, and trustworthy their interactions are. Those that truly put the customer at the heart of their strategy are seeing measurable gains—not only in loyalty, but also in operational efficiency and profitability.

What Customer Experience is in Banking

Customer experience in banking refers to the overall perception and satisfaction customers form through every interaction with their bank. This spans the entire journey—from opening an account, making transactions, or requesting support, to engaging with digital platforms, ATMs, or branches.

Every touchpoint matters. A smooth mobile transfer, a clear explanation from a call center agent, or a helpful branch employee can build trust and loyalty. On the other hand, friction—like unclear fees, long wait times, or clunky apps—quickly erodes confidence.

Why Customer Experience Matters

Putting customers first can significantly move the needle, as many fintechs and select banks have shown. In an industry where competing products and services are often similar, the quality of customer interactions becomes the key differentiator.

• Positive experiences build trust: Satisfied customers stay longer, recommend their bank, and adopt more products.

• Poor experiences carry costs: Churn, complaints, and reputational damage require expensive recovery efforts.

Experience-led growth pays off: McKinsey reports that banks increasing customer satisfaction and engagement by 20% can achieve 15–25% higher cross-sell rates and 5–10% greater share of wallet. But what if customer-centricity can also be a driver to reshaping operations to be leaner, more efficient, and more profitable?

How Banks Can Elevate the Customer Experience and Drive Efficiencies at the Same Time

1. Embrace customer centrality and simplification

Traditionally, banking processes have forced customers to fit around internal workflows. In a customer-centric model, the reverse is true: operations are designed around customer needs.

Simplifying processes at scale helps in two ways:

• It reduces friction for customers.

• It streamlines internal operations, lowering complexity and costs.

• When banks rethink processes from the outside in, they achieve higher productivity and happier clients and employees.

2. Foster trust through transparency, security, data privacy and compliance

Trust remains the cornerstone of any banking relationship. To foster it, banks must be transparent and uncompromising on security, data privacy and compliance:

• Transparency: clear communication on fees and conditions (e.g., for loan approval) removes confusion and builds confidence.

• Security: customers must feel safe whenever they use a channel provided by their FI. AI and machine learning can help by detecting suspicious patterns and anomalies in real time. Strong measures— biometric authentication, data encryption, continuous fraud monitoring—are essential to reassure customers. As CEOs across the industry point out, the challenge isn’t just adopting AI; it’s ensuring that innovation doesn’t outpace security.

• Data Privacy: Customers must be reassured that their data is fully safeguarded, with strict adherence to privacy regulations and robust controls governing how personal information is collected, stored, and used.

• Compliance: A truly customer-centric approach must also address the critical areas of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML). By embedding these regulatory requirements into digital processes and automating checks, banks can offer secure, faster onboarding and ongoing monitoring that build customer trust while meeting legal obligations.

3. Guarantee a seamless omnichannel experience

Modern banking customers expect to move fluidly between channels: app, branch, ATM, website, or call center—without repeating themselves or facing inconsistent service. All channels must be integrated. Banks leveraging connected digital platforms that offer accessible and consistent interactions across all channels are seeing measurable impact.

4. Personalize at scale

Tailoring offers to meet customers’ needs and preferences is the new driver for maintaining loyalty and increasing returning customers with next-level satisfaction

• Analytics can identify key milestones—like buying a home or having a child—that trigger specific needs

• AI can analyze spending patterns to suggest smarter budgeting, personalized offers, or relevant investment opportunities.

By implementing personalization, institutions can ensure relevant and timely customer engagements, leading to higher sign-up rates and improved long-term loyalty.

5. Allocate resources more intelligently

Automation can transform how banks deploy people and processes:

• Routine tasks: Automated workflows reduce errors, cut manual labor, and lower operational costs.

• Predictive analytics: Banks can forecast service demand and allocate resources more efficiently.

• Employee empowerment: Freed from administrative work, staff can focus on high-value, customer-facing interactions.

This shift doesn’t just improve efficiency—it enables smoother, more seamless customer journeys.

6. Elevate the branch experience

Despite the digital shift, physical branches continue to be the preferred channel for high-value or complex interactions such as loan applications, financial advice, or account openings (GlobalData, 2024).

To succeed in driving meaningful in-person branch visits, banks must:

• Equip staff with real-time data and CRM insights, enabling them to resolve issues promptly and provide personalized product recommendations. This not only boosts productivity but also enhances customer experience.

• Free up resources by migrating routine services to ATMs or other digital channels. In that regard, advances in technology have broadened the scope of cash and non-cash banking services that can now be delivered efficiently and cost-effectively via the ATM channel, opening up new opportunities.

These strategies support the evolution of the role of branches to relationship driven engagement and value generation hubs.

7. Deliver 24/7, real-time banking

Customers increasingly expect the ability to bank when, where, and how they want. Self-service tools such as ATMs, chatbots, mobile apps, and virtual assistants make this possible, while also lowering costs:

• They reduce volumes at call centers and branches.

• They offer immediate responses to common inquiries.

They give customers control over their banking experience. When implemented well, self-service both streamlines operations and enhances engagement.

Leading Through Customer-Centric Banking

The lesson is clear: efficiency and customer experience are not opposing goals—they fuel each other.

Banks that truly put the customer at the center of every decision can:

• Streamline operations and reduce costs.

• Unlock new revenue streams.

• Build loyalty and long-term profitability.

Looking ahead, digital transformation is only accelerating. The winners will be those that see customer-centricity not as a one-off initiative, but as a mindset woven into the fabric of the organization.

Diebold Nixdorf’s Branch Automation Solutions combine self-service, branch and digital capabilities to facilitate seamless, richer, and faster consumer journeys, driving new efficiency levels.

Is your institution ready to lead the way? Let’s connect if you’d like to explore how your bank can drive efficiency and elevate the customer experience in retail banking.