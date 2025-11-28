Banking at the Intersection: From Nashville to Cannes, A Strategic Call to Action

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

By Juergen Kisters, Vice President, Banking Marketing, Diebold Nixdorf

As the sun set over Nashville this September, Intersect 2025 closed not with a whisper but with a resounding call to action. More than 330 banking leaders, technologists, economists, and innovators gathered to explore the future of financial services. From rooftop conversations to mainstage revelations, one thing became clear: the future of banking is not just digital—it’s deeply human, profoundly strategic, and increasingly urgent.

Intersect Nashville 2025 wasn’t just another conference. It was a movement. A convergence of vision, execution, and partnership. And it’s only the beginning. As we look ahead to Intersect Cannes 2026, the stakes have never been higher. Transformation is no longer optional—it’s operational. And the time to act is now.

The Renaissance of Customer Experience

Steven Van Belleghem’s keynote on the “Customer Experience Renaissance” set the tone. In a world where AI can deliver hyper-personalized service, the human touch becomes more—not less—important. Customers are no longer comparing banks to other banks; they’re comparing us to the best experiences they’ve ever had.

The challenge is not just digital transformation—it’s emotional connection. As Steven noted, “Connection will matter more than perfection.” Banks must move beyond efficiency to empathy, designing experiences that are intuitive, inclusive, and deeply personal.

Yet 90–95% of AI projects remain internally focused, aimed at productivity rather than customer value. This imbalance is a strategic risk. As consumers shift toward algorithmic buying and single-platform decision-making, banks must evolve from segmented marketing to hyper-personalized engagement. Loyalty will hinge on the 9s and 10s—not the zeros we eliminate.

At Intersect Cannes, we’ll take this conversation further. How do we build trust in a world of synthetic interactions? How do we ensure that personalization doesn’t become manipulation? These are the questions that will shape our next chapter.

Cash Matters: Choice, Resilience, and Inclusion

Cash is not dead. It’s evolving. The Payment Choice Coalition reminded us that cash remains vital for millions, especially the unbanked, underbanked, and digitally excluded. In fact, recent data shows cash usage is rising among Gen Z, driven by budgeting needs and privacy concerns.

Cash is more than a payment method—it’s a strategic asset. In times of crisis, from natural disasters to cyberattacks, cash is the fallback that keeps economies moving. The proposed Payment Choice Act, which mandates cash acceptance for transactions under $500, is not just policy—it’s a reflection of our values.

At Intersect Cannes, we’ll explore the future of the closed cash ecosystem. How do we optimize cash handling through automation? How do we balance innovation with inclusion? Expect deep dives into cassette-based recyclers, AI-driven forecasting, and branch interoperability.

Cash Automation: The Closed Ecosystem Advantage

The session on cash automation revealed a powerful opportunity: the closed cash ecosystem. By integrating teller cash recyclers (TCRs) and ATM cash recyclers, banks can reduce operating costs, improve customer experience, and streamline branch operations.

With up to 50% of branch expenses tied to cash handling, the ROI is compelling. Institutions like PNC, U.S. Bank, and Zions Bank are already seeing gains in efficiency, uptime, and customer satisfaction. The future is not just about recycling cash—it’s about recycling trust, speed, and strategic value.

AI and Automation: From Hype to Human Impact

AI was everywhere in Nashville—from fraud detection and customer onboarding to predictive analytics and conversational interfaces. But the real insight came from Dr. Jessica Kriegel’s keynote on change management. Her “Results Pyramid” reframed the conversation: results come from actions, actions come from beliefs, and beliefs come from experiences.

This is the missing link in most AI strategies. Technology alone doesn’t transform organizations—people do. And unless we align beliefs and behaviors, AI will remain a tactical tool, not a strategic lever.

At Intersect Cannes, we’ll move from pilots to platforms. How do we scale AI responsibly? How do we govern it across silos? And how do we ensure that automation augments—not replaces—the human workforce?

Operational Excellence: Lean, Local, and Learning

Frank Bauer, Diebold Nixdorf EVP of Operational Excellence, emphasized that what gets measured improves—but what gets understood transforms. From manufacturing in North Canton, Ohio, to field service optimization, operational excellence is not just about cost—it’s about capability.

It’s about reducing repeat service calls, improving uptime, and delivering seamless experiences across channels. It’s about sourcing in-region for the region and building resilience into every layer of the supply chain.

At Intersect Cannes, we’ll showcase global best practices—from Latin America to Europe to Asia. How are banks localizing operations while scaling innovation? How are they training technicians, modernizing branches, and integrating cash and digital workflows?

Strategy in Action: Branch Automation Solutions

We officially launched our Branch Automation Solutions (BAS) portfolio—a new ecosystem designed to help banks and credit unions deliver seamless, secure, and scalable experiences across their ATM and branch networks.

Powered by our cloud-native Vynamic® Transaction Middleware, BAS is turning ATMs into mini-branches, automating complex transactions, and freeing up staff to focus on revenue-generating activities. It’s built to be consumed as a service and designed to deliver:

Availability and security

Integrated cash management

Branch and ATM automation

End-to-end transaction processing

Customers like America First Credit Union are already seeing results: 2 million transactions a day, seamless integration, and a roadmap for future innovation. Their journey is proof that transformation is not only possible, but also profitable.

Leadership Transformation: Say-Do Culture and Strategic Clarity

Diebold Nixdorf President and CEO Octavio Marquez and his executive team led a powerful discussion on leadership. Their “say-do” culture—where promises are kept and feedback is acted upon—has become a model for the industry. However, leadership is not only about execution; it’s also about having a clear vision.

Jessica Kriegel’s “Surrender to Lead” framework challenged us to rethink control. True leadership is not about mandating change—it’s about creating experiences that shift beliefs. It’s about clarity, alignment, and accountability.

At Intersect Cannes, we’ll convene the next generation of banking leaders. How do we lead through uncertainty? How do we build cultures of innovation and inclusion? And how do we measure success beyond the balance sheet?

Why Cannes?

Cannes is not just a destination—it’s a declaration. It’s where strategy meets storytelling, where technology meets trust, and where leaders meet the future.

In April 2026, we’ll gather in Cannes to continue the journey we began in Nashville. We’ll bring together global perspectives, local insights, and actionable frameworks. We’ll showcase the best of what’s next—from AI to cash, from customer experience to operational excellence.

But most importantly, we’ll build a community of changemakers. Because the future of banking will not be built by algorithms alone. It will be built by people—people who believe in purpose, who lead with empathy, and who act with integrity.

Join Us on the Journey

Intersect Nashville 2025 was a celebration of progress—but it was also a call to action. To our customers, our partners, and our peers: the future of banking is being built now. And it’s being built together.

At Diebold Nixdorf, we’re not waiting for change. We’re leading it. Through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on the customer, we’re helping banks transform with confidence.

If you’re ready to challenge convention, embrace bold ideas, and

deliver exceptional experiences—join us at Intersect Cannes. Because

transformation doesn’t happen in isolation. It happens at the intersection

of vision and execution.



And that’s exactly where we are.