Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Trading

Dollar rises amid Fed rate cut expectations, better-than-expected retail sales data
Euro and dollar banknotes close-up view.

Published : 19 seconds ago, on

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar gained against major currencies on Tuesday following better-than-expected retail sales data that showed underlying economic momentum while markets braced for interest rate moves from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales surpassed expectations by jumping 0.7% in November, backed by an uptick in motor vehicle and online purchases.

Markets expect the Fed will deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with futures implying a nearly 97% chance of a cut, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar edged lower by 0.2% to 0.89270 in choppy trading, after hovering near its highest level since July. The euro, which is heading for a drop of nearly 5% against the dollar this year, was down 0.24% at $1.048825.

The U.S. dollar index – which tracks the currency against six others – rose 0.17% to 106.97, after trading as high as 107.08 on the session.

“The market is trying to debate whether it’s time to fade the dollar, which has had an incredible run this year,” said Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street in Boston.

“But it seems hard to really push back against U.S. exceptionalism and a stronger dollar going into the new administration, whether we’re talking about a Fed that will probably not seem as dovish as it did in September or the challenges that keep popping up in the emerging and developed markets that make the dollar a safe haven.”

The pound sterling rose against the dollar after data showed British wage growth picked up more strongly than expected in the three months to October. The Bank of England will announce its rate decision on Thursday. The sterling strengthened 0.16% to $1.27040.

The yen strengthened against the dollar, as markets have scaled back the chances of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan this week in favor of a move in January. It rose 0.42% against the greenback to 153.52 per dollar.

The dollar weakened 0.06% to 7.287 versus the offshore Chinese yuan, as dour expectations for Chinese economic growth pinned 10-year bond yields near record lows.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.6% versus the greenback to $0.6332, while the Swedish crown weakened 0.76% versus the dollar to 10.964. The Norwegian Krone was also down 0.56% to 11.2052 against the greenback.

Sweden’s Riksbank is expected to cut rates by as much as half a point this week, while Norges Bank will likely leave rates unchanged.

Bitcoin rose as high as $108,379.28, trading near the $110,000 mark, before paring gains and was up 0.68% to $106,798.26.

“I think that the market is worried that they’re going to be only two cuts in the (Fed’s closely watched dot plot) next year; so it’s a little bit dollar positive,” said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX Research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

       Currency bid prices at 17 December​ 08:55 p.m.                                                                                              

       GMT                                                                                                                                        

       Description                                     RIC        Last      U.S. Close Previous Session  Pct Change  YTD Pct  High Bid  Low Bid          

       Dollar index                                               106.97    106.79                       0.19%       5.52%    107.08    106.69          

       Euro/Dollar                                                1.0487    1.0514                       -0.25%      -4.99%   $1.0536   $1.0479          

       Dollar/Yen                                                 153.53    154.125                      -0.56%      8.66%    154.245   153.185          

       Euro/Yen                                                   161.01​   162.03                       -0.63%      3.46%    162.47    160.78          

       Dollar/Swiss                                               0.8928    0.8947                       -0.21%      6.08%    0.8975    0.8916          

       Sterling/Dollar                                            1.2706    1.2684                       0.16%       -0.17%   $1.2728   $1.2669​          

       Dollar/Canadian                                            1.4312    1.4243                       0.5%        7.98%    1.4324    1.4233          

       Aussie/Dollar                                              0.6332    0.6371                       -0.61%      -7.13%   $0.6378   $0.6332          

       Euro/Swiss                                                 0.9361    0.94                         -0.41%      0.81%    0.9417    0.9356          

       Euro/Sterling                                              0.8252    0.8286                       -0.41%      -4.8%    0.8295    0.825          

       NZ Dollar/Dollar                                           0.575     0.5783                       -0.55%      -9%      $0.5793   0.5751          

       Dollar/Norway                                              11.2061​  11.1429                      0.56%       10.56%   11.2146   11.1343          

       Euro/Norway                                                11.7517   11.7229                      0.25%       4.7%     11.774    11.7184          

       Dollar/Sweden                                              10.9697   10.8745                      0.88%       8.97%    10.9713   10.8712          

       Euro/Sweden                                                11.5048   11.4389                      0.58%       3.41%    11.5085   11.4402

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Matthew Lewis and Lincoln Feast.)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post