Deutsche Boerse commits to regular share buybacks and seeks M&A in strategy update

FRANKFURT, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse ‍on ‌Tuesday pledged to regularly buy back shares and ⁠said that it ‌would continue to seek out mergers and acquisitions as part of its strategy over the next ⁠three years.

The plan is the first under the leadership ​of CEO Stephan Leithner, who assumed ‌the helm earlier ⁠this year, and will be presented to investors on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse said it would ​begin a buyback of 500 million euros ($581.35 million) in 2026.

The company has bought back roughly 500 million euros in shares in ​2025, ‍the most in ​a single year since 2005. The company has gone long stretches with no buybacks.

"Organic growth ... continues to have the highest capital allocation priority, while M&A is expected to continue ⁠if strategically and financially attractive to complement organic growth," Deutsche Boerse ​said.

The company is aiming for net revenue of 6.5 billion euros in 2028, without its treasury result, up from ‌an estimated 5.2 million euros in 2025.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)