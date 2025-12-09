Home > Finance > Deutsche Boerse commits to regular share buybacks and seeks M&A in strategy update
Finance

Deutsche Boerse commits to regular share buybacks and seeks M&A in strategy update

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 9, 2025

Featured image for article about [object Object]

FRANKFURT, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse ‍on ‌Tuesday pledged to regularly buy back shares and ⁠said that it ‌would continue to seek out mergers and acquisitions as part of its strategy over the next ⁠three years.

The plan is the first under the leadership ​of CEO Stephan Leithner, who assumed ‌the helm earlier ⁠this year, and will be presented to investors on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse said it would ​begin a buyback of 500 million euros ($581.35 million) in 2026.

The company has bought back roughly 500 million euros in shares in ​2025, ‍the most in ​a single year since 2005. The company has gone long stretches with no buybacks.

"Organic growth ... continues to have the highest capital allocation priority, while M&A is expected to continue ⁠if strategically and financially attractive to complement organic growth," Deutsche Boerse ​said.

The company is aiming for net revenue of 6.5 billion euros in 2028, without its treasury result, up from ‌an estimated 5.2 million euros in 2025.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Related Posts
Italy's telco regulator gives initial nod to 5G spectrum rights renewal, sources say 
Italy's telco regulator gives initial nod to 5G spectrum rights renewal, sources say 
Swatch and Citizen face Italian scrutiny over pricing practices
Swatch and Citizen face Italian scrutiny over pricing practices
Artist Nnena Kalu wins UK's 2025 Turner Prize
Artist Nnena Kalu wins UK's 2025 Turner Prize
Anglo American, Teck Resources shareholders approve mining merger
Anglo American, Teck Resources shareholders approve mining merger
Teck Resources shareholders approve merger with Anglo American
Teck Resources shareholders approve merger with Anglo American
From Opaque to Investable: Yaniv Bertele's Blueprint for Transparent Alternatives
From Opaque to Investable: Yaniv Bertele's Blueprint for Transparent Alternatives
Zelenskiy says he is open to elections if US ensures security
Zelenskiy says he is open to elections if US ensures security
Top Ukrainian commander: troops hold part of Pokrovsk but have withdrawn from some positions
Top Ukrainian commander: troops hold part of Pokrovsk but have withdrawn from some positions
;