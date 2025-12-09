Deutsche Boerse commits to regular share buybacks and seeks M&A in strategy update
Deutsche Boerse commits to regular share buybacks and seeks M&A in strategy update
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday pledged to regularly buy back shares and said that it would continue to seek out mergers and acquisitions as part of its strategy over the next three years.
The plan is the first under the leadership of CEO Stephan Leithner, who assumed the helm earlier this year, and will be presented to investors on Wednesday.
Deutsche Boerse said it would begin a buyback of 500 million euros ($581.35 million) in 2026.
The company has bought back roughly 500 million euros in shares in 2025, the most in a single year since 2005. The company has gone long stretches with no buybacks.
"Organic growth ... continues to have the highest capital allocation priority, while M&A is expected to continue if strategically and financially attractive to complement organic growth," Deutsche Boerse said.
The company is aiming for net revenue of 6.5 billion euros in 2028, without its treasury result, up from an estimated 5.2 million euros in 2025.
($1 = 0.8601 euros)
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)