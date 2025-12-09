LONDON, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England ‍is offering ‌voluntary redundancies to staff at the central ⁠bank to help ‌fund the investment in new infrastructure that was recommended in a review carried out by ⁠former Fed chair Ben Bernanke, BoE policymakers said.

The central ​bank was making progress on implementing ‌some of the ⁠technology changes, including adopting new data platforms, but the process would take time, Deputy ​Governor Clare Lombardelli told parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

"The Bernanke investment is one form of the types of investment that ​the ‍bank is undertaking," ​Lombardelli said.

"The bank is undertaking a whole series of investments dealing with some of ... the technology challenges that we have. So, you know, a consequence of that is ⁠we're having to breathe in a bit on the staffing ​side to make space for that investment."

The scheme would be open to staff across the bank, Lombardelli and ‌Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; writing by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)