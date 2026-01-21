Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Deutsche Boerse has reached a deal to acquire Allfunds for 5.3 billion euros, valuing each share at 8.8 euros. This strategic acquisition marks a significant move in the finance sector.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reached a deal to buy Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds for 5.3 billion euros ($6.19 billion), it said in a statement.
Deutsche Boerse will pay 8.8 euros for every Allfunds share, it said. The German firm would pay 6 euros in cash and additionally offer 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse Group shares for every Allfunds share.
In November, Deutsche Boerse entered exclusive talks with Allfunds for a deal worth 4.7 billion euros. Its initial offer consisted about 4.3 euros in cash.
Allfunds shares closed at 7.96 euros, ending the trading day at a valuation of about 4.79 billion euros, according to LSEG data. Deutsche Boerse had a valuation of 39.41 billion euros as of Wednesday, according to LSEG data.
($1 = 0.8559 euros)
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski)
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
Valuation is the process of determining the current worth of an asset or a company, often based on various financial metrics and market conditions.
Share price is the current price at which a single share of a company's stock can be bought or sold in the market.
Explore more articles in the Finance category