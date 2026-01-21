Deutsche Boerse to buy Allfunds for $6.2 billion

Deutsche Boerse's Strategic Acquisition

Jan 21 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reached a deal to buy Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds for 5.3 billion euros ($6.19 billion), it said in a statement.

Details of the Allfunds Deal

Deutsche Boerse will pay 8.8 euros for every Allfunds share, it said. The German firm would pay 6 euros in cash and additionally offer 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse Group shares for every Allfunds share.

Previous Negotiations and Valuations

In November, Deutsche Boerse entered exclusive talks with Allfunds for a deal worth 4.7 billion euros. Its initial offer consisted about 4.3 euros in cash.

Market Reactions and Implications

Allfunds shares closed at 7.96 euros, ending the trading day at a valuation of about 4.79 billion euros, according to LSEG data. Deutsche Boerse had a valuation of 39.41 billion euros as of Wednesday, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.8559 euros)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski)