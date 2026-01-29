Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday posted its largest annual profit since 2007 after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, a day after police searched the bank in an alleged money-laundering probe.
Germany's largest lender recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of 6.12 billion euros ($7.3 billion) for 2025, helped by strength at its global investment bank.
That is above 2.7 billion euros a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations of nearly 6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8345 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)
