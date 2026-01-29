Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - ABB reported fourth quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts on Thursday as the Swiss engineering group said it was confident about the outlook for 2026.
The maker of electrification systems and electrical motors said its operational EBITA rose 19% to $1.58 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.54 billion in a company-gathered consensus.
Revenues rose 13% to $9.05 billion, beating forecasts for $8.73 billion. The figures did not include the contribution from ABB's robots business the company is selling.
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Ariane Luthi)
EBITA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization. It is a measure of a company's operating performance and profitability, excluding the effects of capital structure and tax rates.
Operational growth refers to the increase in a company's ability to produce goods or services efficiently, leading to higher earnings and profitability over time.
