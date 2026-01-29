Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
King Frederik of Denmark will visit Greenland in mid-February, as announced during his trip to Lithuania. The royal court has not provided further details.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's King Frederik will travel to Greenland during the week starting February 16, he told journalists on Thursday.
"I look forward to travel to Greenland," the king told reporters while on a trip to Lithuania.
The royal court declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Ros Russell and Terje Solsvik)
