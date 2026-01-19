Czech Prime Minister Confirms No Sale of Jets to Ukraine Amid Conflict

Czech Republic's Military Aid Policy

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not sell or donate to Ukraine light combat planes that could shoot down incoming drones, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday, rejecting a plan outlined by President Petr Pavel.

Prime Minister's Statement

Pavel said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that his country could in a short time provide several planes, and added over the weekend that Ukraine had offered to buy some subsonic L-159 jets.

Criticism from Coalition Partners

Babis told a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Monday that the Czech army needed the planes and they could not be provided.

Historical Context of Military Support

"The planes are not available and we do not have any other ones," Babis said.

Pavel has been a strong supporter of Kyiv during Russia's war in Ukraine. Babis has pledged not to provide military aid to Ukraine and opted out of the financial costs of a European Union loan to Kyiv in December.

The potential aircraft deal with Ukraine had been criticised by Babis's coalition partners from the far-right, the pro-Russian SPD.

Babis said Prague's position was not changing as the previous government, which had a more pro-Ukrainian stance, had also rejected the option of sending L-159 jets to Kyiv.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Timothy Heritage)