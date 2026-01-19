Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China foreign ministry on Monday called on the European Union not to hurt enterprises' confidence in investing there following an FT report of a move to phase-out Chinese suppliers from key EU infrastructure.
In a faxed comment to Reuters regarding the report, the Chinese ministry called restricting Chinese firms without legal basis "naked protectionism" and urged the EU to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.
The FT reported on Saturday that Brussels is to propose phasing out Chinese‑made equipment from critical infrastructure, barring companies such as Huawei and ZTE from telecom networks and solar energy systems.
The proposal will be presented on Tuesday as the EU revamps its security and tech policy, the report said.
The EU has grown more cautious toward Chinese enterprises' involvement in critical infrastructure particularly as part of its broader "de-risking" strategy.
"Turning trade into security and political issues will hinder technological progress and economic growth and to no one's good," China's foreign ministry said.
