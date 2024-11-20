Top Stories
Cirque du Soleil picks Berlin for first permanent European show
Published : 3 days ago, on
BERLIN (Reuters) – Cirque du Soleil will kick off its first permanent European show next year in Berlin’s central Potsdamer Platz, the Canadian circus company announced on Wednesday, promising a production that would push the boundaries of the imagination.
The show, called Alize, will require the Theater at Potsdamer Platz, which hosts scores of celebrities during February’s Berlin Film Festival, to be redesigned to meet the production’s unique technical requirements, the company said in a statement.
The theatre with over 1,700 seats is one of Germany’s biggest and has hosted acts including the Blue Man Group.
Tickets for the show, set to begin in November 2025 and co-produced by LiveNation, will go on sale from Friday.
Alize will feature acrobatic performances, breathtaking magic and enchanting artistry as audiences follow the protagonists’ journey into a surreal world, the circus said.
The Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil, which grew from a troupe of street performers in the 1980s to a company with global reach, began touring in Germany 30 years ago.
“With its cosmopolitan and international appeal, Berlin is the ideal location for the first permanent Cirque du Soleil show in a European metropolis,” it said in the statement.
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Finance3 days ago
Amcor to buy Berry Global in $8.4 billion deal to create packaging powerhouse
-
Finance4 days ago
Packaging firm Amcor to buy US peer Berry for $8.43 billion
-
Trading3 days ago
Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers
-
Investing4 days ago
European stocks sink as investors flock to safety amid geopolitical jitters